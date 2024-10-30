BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Art, Israel, and Identity Politics ~ with Amy from Flesh Terror, and Rick | Practice Podcast #027
Divine Authority
Divine Authority
34 views • 6 months ago

Amy's Socials:


Personal InstaGram, @ratmotherofficial:

https://www.instagram.com/ratmotherofficial/

{Band and Tattoo pages also on account description}


~


Flesh Terror Band:


InstaGram, @fleshterrorband:

https://www.instagram.com/fleshterrorband/


Spotify:

https://open.spotify.com/artist/3kuF0akIvwdSkQiF4cPyeK?si=gpxhyEJjQn6dY_Xm8-aNKw


~


Razorblade Pro Tattoo Supplies:

https://razorblade.pro/


~


Another loooongboi


Editing is scary ='(

Happy Halloween!


Advertising vs artistry, clickbait, cancel-culture, identity politics, Musk, Social Media, propaganda, tattoos, Israel, Judaism, Flat Earth, Alchemy, meme magic, Hermetic Order of the Golden Dawn, lesser banishing ritual of the pentagram, & meme magic.


Description links subject to change, make sure you check the latest video, and feel free to contact me if something isn't working.


CONTACT / ETC:



My Wobsite / Blag:


https://weebleseru.wordpress.com/


~


Social:


https://gab.com/weeblesEru

https://brighteon.social/@weeblesEru

https://gettr.com/user/weebleseru

https://vk.com/weebleseru

https://facebook.com/ETHANR26

https://facebook.com/EnduringRoseThorn

Discord: weebles.eru

https://steamcommunity.com/id/EthanR26

Steam friend code: 40794116

Skype: ETHANR26


Join the Gab chatroom: https://chat.gab.com/chat/6231b298a3ed78485fc65e57

Join my communities {Element} | Gaming : https://matrix.to/#/#weeblesgaming:matrix.org || Occultism/Spirituality : https://matrix.to/#/#weeblesoccult:matrix.org

discord: Gaming : https://discord.gg/nXfFSSY | Occultism/Spirituality : https://discord.gg/nXfFSSY | Revolt: https://app.revolt.chat/invite/scbMr2cJ


~


Media {Video~Art~Photography}:


https://rumble.com/user/weeblesEru

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/weebleseru

https://practicepod.substack.com/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/weebleseru/

https://3speak.tv/user/weebleseru

https://dlive.tv/weebles.Eru

https://www.instagram.com/weebles.eru/

https://archive.org/details/@weebles_eru

https://www.twitch.tv/weebleseru

https://www.spreaker.com/user/weebles-eru–17775445


~


Support:

https://www.subscribestar.com/weebles

https://teespring.com/stores/weebleseru

https://society6.com/eru

https://paypal.me/weebles

BitCoin:

3Da2GCx17613MWnzQsts3x9Vdfr5CzTiS5

monero:

41nAXzWjF8qSciiZzUntVG9Hg95wfhkLuAqiYRkwdNMMQrDh5Sb8TkYENrujZ6ycoZ2aPsDEdAVzcbRif7X5W8vh7dHcdYL


{ Let me know if you send a Coin donation, I'm new to the apps I'm using and would like to verify / hear about your experience - if you don't mind! }


Keywords
bookracismcomedymagicpodcastpodcastsspiritualityreligionspiritreadingdrinkauthoralcoholismoccultismbooksgamingdrinkingalcoholweeblesweebleserupracticepodcastpractice podcasterushanegillislongform
