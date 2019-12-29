666: the number of the beast (1)

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Credits to pastor Nicholas at NicholasPoGM. His website is www.remnantofgod.org. john1429.org.



Revelation 13:17-18 says, And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the NUMBER OF HIS NAME. Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the NUMBER OF A MAN; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six.



The number of the beast is 666, which points to the different titles held by the pope, including Vicarius Filii Dei, regardless of the man who sits on the papal chair: www.remnantofgod.org/666.htm.



For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.SDRchurch.org; www.remnantofgod.org, www.SDRMinistries.org along with SDRAmerica; ThirstyforTruth; SDRMedia and NicholasPoGM on YouTube.