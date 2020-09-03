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Stefan Molyneux: An "Inconsistency" Explained
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7 views • September 03, 2020
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3426/black-wives-matter-call-in-show-september-21st-2016
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3426-black-wives-matter-call-in-show-september-21-2016#t=0:0
Question: “What are the characteristics of human nature? Are those characteristics changeable? If so, how can they be changed? You have spoken on this topic a couple times, and I think I've noticed some inconsistency."
"Take the video ‘Shocking Misogynist Attacks Feminism, Defends Rape Culture,’ for example. At 15:47, you pose a mental exercise to the audience to explore the roots of human violence. At 16:14 you preface the exercise by saying that you don't 'buy the human nature argument,' and follow with: ‘saying, 'What is human nature?' is like saying 'what is the shape of water?' Well, it depends what you pour it into.’”
“But in a later video, ‘Why The Regressive Left Has Already Lost,’ you suggest an alternative description of human nature: At 8:54, you ridicule leftists for viewing human beings as water and implying that human nature is infinitely malleable (specifically, you were criticizing the idea that immigrants can easily adapt to the culture of their new host country). I have wrestled with this issue myself, and I was wondering if you could clarify your thoughts.”
Shocking Misogynist Attacks Feminism, Defends Rape Culture
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fGcpdjVY1FI
Why The Regressive Left Has Already Lost
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ldqhPbdkFks
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3426-black-wives-matter-call-in-show-september-21-2016#t=0:0
Question: “What are the characteristics of human nature? Are those characteristics changeable? If so, how can they be changed? You have spoken on this topic a couple times, and I think I've noticed some inconsistency."
"Take the video ‘Shocking Misogynist Attacks Feminism, Defends Rape Culture,’ for example. At 15:47, you pose a mental exercise to the audience to explore the roots of human violence. At 16:14 you preface the exercise by saying that you don't 'buy the human nature argument,' and follow with: ‘saying, 'What is human nature?' is like saying 'what is the shape of water?' Well, it depends what you pour it into.’”
“But in a later video, ‘Why The Regressive Left Has Already Lost,’ you suggest an alternative description of human nature: At 8:54, you ridicule leftists for viewing human beings as water and implying that human nature is infinitely malleable (specifically, you were criticizing the idea that immigrants can easily adapt to the culture of their new host country). I have wrestled with this issue myself, and I was wondering if you could clarify your thoughts.”
Shocking Misogynist Attacks Feminism, Defends Rape Culture
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fGcpdjVY1FI
Why The Regressive Left Has Already Lost
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ldqhPbdkFks
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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