The Liberator #6: Are You A Good Soil?

In this latest installment of the Gospel of Luke, Jesus travels around & his disciples preach and show the Kingdom of God to everyone. Watch as Jesus challenges people to forsake their respectability in The Parable of The Sower and then shows his own strong commitment to God by forsaking the appeal of his own family. Witness Jesus calming the storm and raising Jairus' daughter to life amidst the fake mourning and mockery of his neighbours in this colorful rendition of Luke 8.



