A.I. and Cognitive Decline | Whitney Webb

MIT Study Finds Artificial Intelligence Use Reprograms the Brain, Leading to Cognitive Decline

https://publichealthpolicyjournal.com/mit-study-finds-artificial-intelligence-use-reprograms-the-brain-leading-to-cognitive-decline/



Journalist Whitney Webb exposes the AI-dominated future planned by unelected technocrats, whereby society ends up divided into an elite and lower class—with the latter losing their ability to think or make decisions for themselves via a process called "cognitive diminishment".



"If you stop doing mental math and use a calculator all the time, it gets harder and harder and harder to do mental math. And the same is true for any skill that you don't practice."



"Because of the convenience of AI and how it's been creeping into our lives... it will become harder and harder and harder—and eventually impossible—for people to do certain things, including make decisions for themselves... and essentially that's their vision."



"I don't think people are really reading what a lot of these architects of AI policy are thinking and saying. People are just willingly using it because it's convenient, it's easy, but without really thinking about long-term consequences."



"Instead of the machine serving you, you end up serving the machine. And I think that's how we get to digital slavery quite fast, if too many people take that path."



"And, you know, their vision... is that this will happen on a society level, and that people will become, as they say, cognitively diminished."



"That does not sound positive. That does not sound good."



Source @Real Wide Awake Media

