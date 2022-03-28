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Third Annual Swampie Awards 2022
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92 views • March 28, 2022
Everyone has of course been awaiting for this. The time has come! Here is The Third Annual Swampie Awards 2022. It has obviously been a tremendously crazy past year. We watched Will Smith slap comedian Chris Rock last night at the Oscars as Hollywood once again saw viewership for the deep state event plummet. We have seen many actors and also actresses take part in the cabal's evil movie that is being played out right before our eyes.
Many scandals and additional sickening behavior has additionally been witnessed by the citizens of this great planet. Forget about the Oscars, Emmys and also all of the other Hollywood awards. This is the award show that patriots have waited anxiously for. Now sit down and grab your popcorn and enjoy the show! Thanks also to We The Media for sharing this great video on Telegram.
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Many scandals and additional sickening behavior has additionally been witnessed by the citizens of this great planet. Forget about the Oscars, Emmys and also all of the other Hollywood awards. This is the award show that patriots have waited anxiously for. Now sit down and grab your popcorn and enjoy the show! Thanks also to We The Media for sharing this great video on Telegram.
Credits:
https://t.me/WeTheMedia
Palubulletin Telegram links:
https://palbulletin.com/current-politics/social-media-posts/palbulletin-telegram-posts/
https://t.me/palbulletin
If you would like to donate to help us continue making videos: paypal.me/palbulletin
I don't have a Job. I am trying to deliver true news and events to the world since the main stream media has failed us. So any donations would help me greatly. Thanks again for watching my video.
Can contact me directly at: [email protected]
Please follow us on any of these Social Media Platforms:
Telegram at: https://t.me/palbulletin
Facebook at:
https://www.facebook.com/PalBulletin
Twitter at: https://twitter.com/BulletinPal
Locals at: https://palbulletin.locals.com/
Mewe.com at: https://mewe.com/group/60872e2cda3e327b95587200
Gettr at: https://gettr.com/user/palbulletin
Rumble at: https://rumble.com/c/c-306955
Bitchute at: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/fbRXZSJAA52x/
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