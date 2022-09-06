Surgeon General Recommends Against Vaccine For Kids | Jesse Kelly

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Florida Surgeon General Joseph Lapado is one of the last few sane health professionals out there after he recommended AGAINST giving the vaccine to children back in January. Jesse interviews the Surgeon General who says we must refuse to engage or even entertain the madness around unproven science being pushed by the main stream.