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AJ. MMS COLOMBIA: Dr. explains how chlorine dioxide destroys the coronavirus (Subtitled)
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698 views • August 19, 2020
Dr. Merci Blanco from Bogota explains at the cellular and genetic level how the chlorine dioxide tears at the protien wall of the virus and then destroys the rna inside which disables its ability to replicate. Interestingly, this system of killing the virus would be effective EVEN IF THE VIRUS WERE TO MUTATE to a different genetic code. Therefore, it doesn't matter if there are various genetic strains of the Covid-19. THEY WOULD ALL BE DESTROYED IN THE SAME WAY. If you compare this to the way a vaccine works, it introduces an RNA code into a person's cell which can only fight predetermined strains of a virus. If a virus develops a new resistant strain, the old vaccines don't work. Pretty cool huh?
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