THE NARROW WAY AND THE CHARACTERISTICS OF THE KINGDOM OF GOD LUKE 13:18-35

Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Luke 13:18-35. The Jewish teachers often discussed who would escape God’s punishment. Many considered that most of the Jews would escape. God would punish Gentiles. Jesus did not answer their question. He did not say how many God would save. Instead, he concentrated on why so few people would enter the kingdom. He told them to struggle with determination to enter the ‘door’ of salvation. Jesus was not suggesting that people can earn salvation by their own efforts. He was emphasizing that salvation is an urgent matter. People cannot postpone a decision to follow Jesus. Their opportunity to enter God’s kingdom does not last for ever.
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.