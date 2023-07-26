THE NARROW WAY AND THE CHARACTERISTICS OF THE KINGDOM OF GOD LUKE 13:18-35

Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Luke 13:18-35. The Jewish teachers often discussed who would escape God’s punishment. Many considered that most of the Jews would escape. God would punish Gentiles. Jesus did not answer their question. He did not say how many God would save. Instead, he concentrated on why so few people would enter the kingdom. He told them to struggle with determination to enter the ‘door’ of salvation. Jesus was not suggesting that people can earn salvation by their own efforts. He was emphasizing that salvation is an urgent matter. People cannot postpone a decision to follow Jesus. Their opportunity to enter God’s kingdom does not last for ever.

