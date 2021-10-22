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Protecting Our Children From Toxic Agendas with Nicole Silas and Alexandra Bruce | MSOM Ep.357
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10 views • October 22, 2021
In this episode of “Making Sense of the Madness” Sean Morgan interviews concerned parent Nicole Silas who has a battle tested plan for overcoming tyrannical bureaucrats in local schools who are trying to infect children in the district with toxic curriculum.
In the second interview of the show Sean interviews Alexandra Bruce about the latest findings on nanotech and parasites in the vaccines. You don’t want to miss these two interviews. They are vital in staying informed, empowered, and connected.
Nicole Solas: Twitter: @nicoletta0602
Alexandra Bruce: https://ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net
Get Breaking News Updates: https://SeanMorganReport.com
Get a Free Gold Consultation:
Call Dr. Kirk Elliott at +1 720-605-3900
https://SovereignAdvisors.net/pages/seanmorgan/
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www.AmericanMediaPeriscope.net
In the second interview of the show Sean interviews Alexandra Bruce about the latest findings on nanotech and parasites in the vaccines. You don’t want to miss these two interviews. They are vital in staying informed, empowered, and connected.
Nicole Solas: Twitter: @nicoletta0602
Alexandra Bruce: https://ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net
Get Breaking News Updates: https://SeanMorganReport.com
Get a Free Gold Consultation:
Call Dr. Kirk Elliott at +1 720-605-3900
https://SovereignAdvisors.net/pages/seanmorgan/
Nearly 60% of Americans are concerned about running out of money.
RECEIVE A FREE CONSULTATION & A FREE E-BOOK ABOUT ANNUITIES
https://www.americanmediaperiscope.net/cleveland
FREE OR PREMIUM MEMBERSHIP: https://bit.ly/3reDC7C
BUY GOLD: https://bit.ly/37HjsdR
BUY A SAT PHONE: https://bit.ly/3B1SviM
www.AmericanMediaPeriscope.net
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