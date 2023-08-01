Create New Account
The Great Reset & China's Role | "I Respect China's Achievements Which Are Tremendous Over the Past 40 Years. It's a Role Model for Many Countries." - Klaus Schwab
The Great Reset & China's Role | "I Respect China's Achievements Which Are Tremendous Over the Past 40 Years. It's a Role Model for Many Countries." - Klaus Schwab + "The WEF & The U.N. Are Using the W.H.O. to Trap Us In a Digital Goulag." - Reggie Littlejon 

