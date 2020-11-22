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Phone call to CEO of Placer.ai, I ask him directly if he is Israeli Intelligence
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39 views • November 22, 2020
I call Noam Ben-Zvi the CEO and Co-Founder of Placer.ai, former Israeli Intelligence, unit 8200. The number was also tied to a "STANGA Games", a seemingly unrelated business. Please watch my video on placer.ai and the mossad.
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