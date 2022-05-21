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PANDEMIC PROFITEER BILL GATES LOVES MONKEYPOX
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153 views • May 21, 2022
PANDEMIC PROFITEER BILL
GATES LOVES MONKEYPOX
1. bitchute.com/video/YihNdH0I0M0q
2. newtube.app/user/RenaudBe/u1GcIRF
3. ugetube.com/watch/iHrNYMh6LGhK38z
What better than a plandemic, to enrich pandemic profiteer international criminals. Bill Gates is also invested in war profiteering with weapons manufactures, anything to push his depopulation agenda; Maybe he should start with him, and depopulate himself from the rest of the world, and save us all from his constant scams.
GATES LOVES MONKEYPOX
1. bitchute.com/video/YihNdH0I0M0q
2. newtube.app/user/RenaudBe/u1GcIRF
3. ugetube.com/watch/iHrNYMh6LGhK38z
What better than a plandemic, to enrich pandemic profiteer international criminals. Bill Gates is also invested in war profiteering with weapons manufactures, anything to push his depopulation agenda; Maybe he should start with him, and depopulate himself from the rest of the world, and save us all from his constant scams.
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