Mexico Bank Fnords

As I was visiting in Mexico, I noticed a couple banks had fnords in their logo designs.

The first is Banorte.

In this design, a single wedge intersects 2 ovals forming the eye of the devil.

The red background emphasizes that it is the eye of the red dragon.





The 2 ovals represent the 2 rings of the occult family circle.

And having one ring placed above the other insinuates the 2 crescent moons of the baphomet.





In this example you find the typical thick and thin oval border beast mark.





The fiery background of the card displays a prominent oval among many other rings.

I'm inclined to think that the pairing of the oval with the chip on the card is

attempting to say something about the oval ring, considering that so many

suspect the mark of the beast will be a microchip.





Then there's the banco azteca logo, which clearly features the 2 crescent moons from the baphomet.

A red dot is very commonly understood to be an open 3rd eye mark on the forehead.

And in particular being the eye of shiva.

I don't really think I need to explain how that shiva is an alias for Satan with a pitch fork.





One other bank I wanted to mention which is not exclusive to Mexico, is Santander.

Not only does the logo have an oval but the parallel lines appear to be the beast mark slashes.

Also, the letters of the company name seems to play with spelling satan.

and because Satan is called the red dragon, it is interesting that the last 3 letters spell

the word red backwards.