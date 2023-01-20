Former Recon Marine: Biden admin lied about Americans being able to evacuate Afghanistan

Former Force Recon Marine and author of the book "Saving Aziz," Chad Robichaux says that the Biden administration lied to the American public when they said that Americans were able to evacuate after the Afghanistan debacle.

"There's Americans still there that want to get out," Robichaux said on the Wednesday edition of the "Just the News, No Noise" TV show. "There's 75,000 Afghan allies who are vulnerable to be being beaten and interrogated for what they know about America and some are executed for serving America."

