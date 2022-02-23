Frank Speech, Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai Pilot Analysis of Signature Verification in Maricopa County

There are three groups of people, one people who deny there are any problems, the grifters that put out reports that sound like they are saying something but they are actually throwing out nothing burgers that is creating a divisive world where we aren’t looking at the biggest elephant in the room, and then the 3rd group which are the honest folk. The project we are going to share today is signature verification. This is a groundbreaking study and is quite amazing that the academics did not do this study so the approach Dr. Shiva Ayyaudurai is taking is revolutionary. Irreconcilable differences – Over 200,000 mail ballots with mismatched signatures counted without being reviewed (“cured”) in Maricopa. In Maricopa County, 1,911,918 early voting mail ballots were received and counted. The county reported no more than 25,000 ballots had signature mismatches and required review (“curing”) to resolve if these signatures were indeed mismatches. All six reviewers in the study concurred 60 of the 499 (12%) were signature mismatches. Based on this study, over 220,000 early voting mail ballots should have been cured versus what the Maricopa county reported. The problem is the fact that Maricopa county reported that they only cured 1.3% of all 1,911,918 mail in ballots. Based on combined average rate: 402% should’ve been sent for curing. Based on combined pooled rate: 12.0% should’ve been sent for curing. The point is, these are the big issues that should’ve been focused on, and signature verification should’ve been a priority focused. There are substantive issues in election integrity and the left and the right agree that signature verification is problematic. Remember this is a pilot study, and there is an expanded study that will be coming out shortly and Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai is saying to please come and critique his study. Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai is saying that he was sent corrupted images from cyber ninja. Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai is saying that the biggest problem with the decertification movement are the grifters that are presenting bogus reports as actual reports and then they never reveal their ‘report’ all the while they rake in cash.