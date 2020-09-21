SELLING THE MARK OF THE BEAST

And he did great signs, so that he made also fire to come down from heaven unto the earth in the sight of men.And he seduced them that dwell on the earth, for the signs, which were given him to do in the sight of the beast, saying to them that dwell on the earth, that they should make the image of the beast, which had the wound by the sword, and lived.And it was given him to give life to the image of the beast, and that the image of the beast should speak; and should cause, that whosoever will not adore the image of the beast, should be slain.And he shall make all, both little and great, rich and poor, freemen and bondmen, to have a character in their right hand, or on their foreheads."And that no man might buy or sell, but he that hath the character, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name."Here is wisdom. He that hath understanding, let him count the number of the beast. For it is the number of a man: and the number of him is six hundred sixty-six.--------------------Do not accept the mark. If more of you do not accept, then you are stronger in numbers. This mark – the mark of the beast will be your downfall. It is not what it seems. By agreeing, you will be removed further and further away....The battle is about to begin and unfold, as the Hand of My Eternal Father will fall swiftly in punishment for their sins, which is about to be witnessed on this Earth, the sins which I died for. No man is a child of God who bears witness to, or colludes in this sinister, but orderly, army of destruction. This evil army, filled with the demons from the pits of Hell, performs acts of such evil magnitude that innocent people could not possibly fathom.I have no wish to frighten My children, but the truth will be exposed for what it is, in time. Rise up now, My children. Fight the forces of evil before they destroy you. Be wary of global rule in any shape, size, form or code. Look at your leaders carefully and those who control your daily access to money, which will feed you and keep you alive. You need to stock pile food now....November 15, 2010[MORE]