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Retired U.S. Army Colonel Larry Wilkerson says the successful passage of Section 219 inside the NDAA could start a civil war because the majority of Americans are absolutely sick of Israel.
He says Mike Johnson, Mitch McConnell, John Thune, Hakeem Jeffries are all treasonous traitors.
"We're looking at a Congress that is betraying the United States of America in a significant way in regards to National Security."
Source @Shadow of Ezra
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