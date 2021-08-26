Should I Just STOP Making Videos?

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Think About It
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590 views • August 26, 2021
✅ Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA https://noblegoldinvestments.com/gold-silver-ira-lp-v2/?offer_type=gold&;affiliate_source=affiliate_allen
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^ ✅

You know I feel like I've done about everything I can possibly do to warn people… to educate them and try and communicate the reality that the big tech oligarchs and main stream media are lying to you daily.

GET MORE INFO BELOW:


If you would you like to pray to accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior...
Click this link: https://thinkaboutit.news/want-jesus-christ-now/


WEBSITES: (ALL LINKS ARE ON THE WEBSITES - INCLUDING "VIDEO LINKS" TAB ON NAVIGATION)
https://thinkaboutit.news
https://www.thinkaboutit.online


WANT SOMETHING YOU HAND OUT TO HELP INFORM PEOPLE?
https://www.thinkaboutit.online/pandemic-mask-handout/


OFFICIAL DONOR LINK BELOW (SORRY WE'RE NOT ABLE TO PROCESS CHECKS OR MONEY ORDERS)
https://donorbox.org/think-about-it-support


OFFICIAL THINK ABOUT IT STORE:
https://teespring.com/stores/think-about-it-2


VISUALLY IMPAIRED CAN LISTEN TO SHOW AUDIO:
Apple Podcast On iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/think-about-it/id1532129901
Spotify Podcast: https://open.spotify.com/show/1RBPX5mV259Yjb1NT2DC2s
Anchor Podcast: https://anchor.fm/thinkaboutitpodcast

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WATCH THINK ABOUT IT NOW ON Roku:
https://thinkaboutitnow.tv/


ODYSEE VIDEO CHANNEL:
https://odysee.com/@ThinkAboutIt

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https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thinkaboutit/

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BRIGHTEON VIDEO CHANNEL:
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UGETube VIDEO CHANNEL:
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Think%20About%20It

YOUTUBE VIDEO CHANNEL:
https://www.youtube.com/thinkaboutitnow


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GAB PAGE:
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MINDS PAGE:
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TELEGRAM:
https://t.me/ThinkAboutItChanne


Want To Read The Bible Online:
https://www.biblegateway.com


WHY I "DON'T" RECOMMEND THE NIV BIBLE TRANSLATION:
https://youtu.be/oDsor5TjmSU


RECOMMENDED READING: Confusion in the Cosmos: Decoding the Deception BY Miguel Stephano
Book available here: https://store.bookbaby.com/book/confusion-in-the-cosmos

BOOK OF ENOCH ONLINE:
http://www.hiddenbible.com/enoch/online.html

BOOK OF ENOCH HARDCOPY I HAVE:
2ND EDITION Book of Enoch By Ronald K. Brown

FLAT EARTH CONFIRMED BY RETIRED POLISH ASTRONAUT:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nMAES72jzk4Q/

WHISTLEBLOWERS HOTLINE EMAIL:
[email protected]

Email address:
[email protected]

U.S. Mail address:
Steve at Think About It
P.O. Box 151665
Cape Coral, Fl 33915-1665

This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law. The material is made available on this channel as a way to advance research and teaching related to critical media literacy and intercultural understanding, among other salient political and social issues. Through context, critical questioning, and educational framing, this channel creates a transformative use of copyrighted media. The material is presented for entirely non-profit educational purposes. There is no reason to believe that the featured media clips will in any way negatively affect the market value of the copyrighted works.
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