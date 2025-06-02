© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
💥 ‘THIS PEACE PROCESS WILL COLLAPSE’ – Scott Ritter
Scott Ritter, talking on Danny Haiphong's show, with Larry Johnson. Description below from yesterday's show.
Former US Marine Corps. Intelligence officer Scott Ritter & former CIA analyst Larry Johnson drop truth bombs on the devastating consequences of Trump's threats toward Putin, Germany's missile gamble, and Ukraine's self-destructive war footing. What comes next is shocking and this video details what you need to know as the Ukraine conflict escalates despite waning talks of "peace."