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03/22/2022 Ukraine’s former president Poroshenko: Don’t trust Putin don’t trust anything of his promises. The anti-aircraft system which Boris Johnson promised us needs to be here now. Theoretically, it‘s possible that Putin will resort to widespread chemical warfare and even nuclear war.