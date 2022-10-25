Anna Light Talks About Overcoming Her Body Image Insecurities and Embracing Her Identity in Christ

“The truth is, we all struggle with insecurity,” says Anna Light. Anna is a speaker, author, and podcast host who is sharing her story overcoming serious insecurities about her body image and embracing her identity in Christ. “All of us have something that we are insecure about!” Anna points out. It is in our weakness that Christ is strong, and sometimes our greatest insecurities can lead to God’s glorification. Anna shares ways to approach and conquer insecurities by relying on God for strength. We have to know who God is if we want to know who we are supposed to be. If we get curious about our insecurities and ask the Lord how He can help us overcome them, we will be able to use them for His glory.
TAKEAWAYS
We need to know the Lord intimately to truly discover our identities that are rooted in His truth
Kids need to have a safe place where they can talk through emotions and struggles that they are going through
When we don’t bring things into the light, they have power over us and the enemy has a chance to deceive us
Anna’s book, In_Security: Break Free from What Holds You Back, is a closer look at her journey to overcoming insecurity
