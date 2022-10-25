Create New Account
Anna Light Talks About Overcoming Her Body Image Insecurities and Embracing Her Identity in Christ
“The truth is, we all struggle with insecurity,” says Anna Light. Anna is a speaker, author, and podcast host who is sharing her story overcoming serious insecurities about her body image and embracing her identity in Christ. “All of us have something that we are insecure about!” Anna points out. It is in our weakness that Christ is strong, and sometimes our greatest insecurities can lead to God’s glorification. Anna shares ways to approach and conquer insecurities by relying on God for strength. We have to know who God is if we want to know who we are supposed to be. If we get curious about our insecurities and ask the Lord how He can help us overcome them, we will be able to use them for His glory.



TAKEAWAYS


We need to know the Lord intimately to truly discover our identities that are rooted in His truth


Kids need to have a safe place where they can talk through emotions and struggles that they are going through 


When we don’t bring things into the light, they have power over us and the enemy has a chance to deceive us


Anna’s book, In_Security: Break Free from What Holds You Back, is a closer look at her journey to overcoming insecurity 



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Identity Video: https://bit.ly/3EHAn1Q 

Download the CCM App: https://bit.ly/3d2wSYy 

Break Free Book: https://amzn.to/3Tm7A7w

C60 Complete (get $5 off using code TINA): https://bit.ly/PBVACCM 


🔗 CONNECT WITH ANNA LIGHT

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/annalight09 

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/annalight09/ 

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvTvlSWmZEAHL7BcjaugYRw 

Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/axis-podcast/id1293401037?mt=2 


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2021 Recap & 2022 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

