A CRITICAL MESSAGE FOR EAST PALESTINE
High Hopes
Published 16 hours ago |
Del BigTree at the HighWire


Feb 17, 2023


Hazardous material experts, Tammy Clark and Kristen Meghan Kelly, offer crucial professional advice to residents near the Ohio trainwreck for mitigating their exposure to toxic material in the air and water, and provide tips for documenting contact with hazardous levels of chemicals.


#TammyClark #KristenMeghanKelly #EastPalestine #NorfolkSouthern #Ohio


POSTED: February 17, 2023


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v29xjpe-a-critical-message-for-east-palestine.html

environmenttoxic chemicalsusunited statesdel bigtreehighwiresafetyohiotrainderailmentrailroadsproblemsexpertstammy clarkhazardous materialskristen meghan kelly

