Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
⚠️ DefSec Chris Miller Claims the J6 Committee threatened to 'MAKE HIS LIFE A LIVING HELL'
channel image
GalacticStorm
2225 Subscribers
Shop now
39 views
Published 15 hours ago

SHOCK REPORT: ⚠️ Trump's acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller claims the J6 Committee threatened to 'MAKE HIS LIFE A LIVING HELL' if he continued to say TRUMP AUTHORIZED THE NATIONAL GUARD before capitol breach, specifically names Liz Cheney.


https://x.com/ChuckCallesto/status/1771379281416822979?s=20

Keywords
hannitysecdef chris millerjan 6 committee threat

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket