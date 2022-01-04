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New York Times Editor Carlos Tejada Dies 24h After Booster
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233 views • January 04, 2022
He passes away from a heart attack within 24 hours of his booster at age 49. He made a video the same day promoting his booster and implying those who do not get boosted are pricks. Modern social media discourse would call this Instant Karma, but that is a bit harsh. Date of death is Friday December 17th, 2021.
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