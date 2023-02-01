After a short stint in the Jeff Beck Group, Dunbar founded 'the Aynsley Dunbar Retaliation', so named to chide Mayall, who had fired him. They issued four albums during their existence. Dunbar co-wrote the song "Warning" (later recorded by Black Sabbath on their first album). The Dunbar single version was recorded in 1967 for the Blue Horizon label, prior to his band's first album release The Aynsley Dunbar Retaliation (1968).
Warning
Black Sabbath
Written by: Clifton Bailey, Miguel Collins, Delroy Harrison, J Osbourne
Album: Black Sabbath (Remastered)
Released: 1970
Now the first day that I met you
I was looking in the sky
When the sun turned all a blur
And the thunderclouds rolled by
The sea began to shiver
And the wind began to moan
It must've been a sign for me
To leave you well alone
I was born without you, baby
But my feelings were a little bit too strong
You never said you love me
And I don't believe you can
'Cause I saw you in a dream
And you were with another man
You looked so cool and casual
And I tried to look the same
But now I've got to love you
Tell me who am I to blame?
I was born without you, baby
But my feelings were a little bit too strong
Now the whole wide world is movin'
'Cause there's iron in my heart
I just can't keep from cryin'
'Cause you say we've got to part
Sorrow grips my voice
As I stand here all alone
And watch you slowly take away
A love I've never known
I was born without you, baby
But my feelings were a little bit too strong
Just a little bit too strong
Now the whole wide world is movin'
'Cause there's iron in my heart
I just can't keep from cryin'
'Cause you say we've got to part
Sorrow grips my voice
As I stand here all alone
And watch you slowly take away
A love I've never known
I was born without you, baby
But my feelings were a little bit too strong
Just a little bit too strong
