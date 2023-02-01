After a short stint in the Jeff Beck Group, Dunbar founded 'the Aynsley Dunbar Retaliation', so named to chide Mayall, who had fired him. They issued four albums during their existence. Dunbar co-wrote the song "Warning" (later recorded by Black Sabbath on their first album). The Dunbar single version was recorded in 1967 for the Blue Horizon label, prior to his band's first album release The Aynsley Dunbar Retaliation (1968).

Warning

Black Sabbath

Written by: Clifton Bailey, Miguel Collins, Delroy Harrison, J Osbourne

Album: Black Sabbath (Remastered)

Released: 1970

Now the first day that I met you

I was looking in the sky

When the sun turned all a blur

And the thunderclouds rolled by

The sea began to shiver

And the wind began to moan

It must've been a sign for me

To leave you well alone

I was born without you, baby

But my feelings were a little bit too strong

You never said you love me

And I don't believe you can

'Cause I saw you in a dream

And you were with another man

You looked so cool and casual

And I tried to look the same

But now I've got to love you

Tell me who am I to blame?

I was born without you, baby

But my feelings were a little bit too strong

Now the whole wide world is movin'

'Cause there's iron in my heart

I just can't keep from cryin'

'Cause you say we've got to part

Sorrow grips my voice

As I stand here all alone

And watch you slowly take away

A love I've never known

I was born without you, baby

But my feelings were a little bit too strong

Just a little bit too strong

Now the whole wide world is movin'

'Cause there's iron in my heart

I just can't keep from cryin'

'Cause you say we've got to part

Sorrow grips my voice

As I stand here all alone

And watch you slowly take away

A love I've never known

I was born without you, baby

But my feelings were a little bit too strong

Just a little bit too strong