【Ukraine Rescue】VOA Journalist: I Think Any Chinese Has To Take NFSC’s People as an Idol and Example To Follow in the Future

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【Ukraine Rescue】 03/16/2022 VOA journalist: I think any Chinese has to take NFSC’s people as an idol and example to follow in the future. We need to push out the bad CCP, not only for China, but also for everyone. The CCP puts the hard-earned money squeezed out of the Chinese into their own pockets.