Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on June 28, 2022 - Map, Music, Text

Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on June 28, 2022





▪️Ukrainian UVA shot down by Russian air defence in Bryansk and Kursk regions of Russia.





▪️In Dnipro region Russian Armed Forces' missile strikes damaged AFU's military facilities and railway infrastructure.





▪️In the northern Kharkiv region trench fighting continues. AFU move additional units to the area to stabilize the front.





▪️Russian Air Force struck the location of the Azov Regiment and 92th Mechanized Brigade and eliminated over 100 servicemen and mercenaries.





▪️Clearing of the eastern bank of Seversky Donets continues near Severodonetsk.





▪️Lysychans'k encirclement tightens: fighting continues in the southern and western outskirts of the city.





▪️North-west Russian Armed Forces crossed Donets and occupied a bridgehead near Pryvillia.





▪️Ukrainian formations continue shelling peaceful cities: explosions reported in Stakhanov.





▪️AFU transfer additional forces and equip defence positions near Bakhmut and Soledar.





▪️Intense fighting continues near Vuhledar: DPR People's Militia units pushed back AFU from Shevchenko.





▪️In Zaporizhzhia direction Russian Armed Forces hit AFU's positions in Orikhiv and Zaliznychne.





▪️In Kriviy Rih direction Russian Armed Forces continue artillery strikes against AFU's positions near Zelenodolsk and Shirokovo.





▪️In Mykolaiv missile strikes hit AFU's locations.





▪️Russian air defence shot down three Ukrainian SU-25 assault aircrafts and one MI-8 helicopter near Pervomaisk.





▪️AFU's Tochka-U missile attack killed a child in Nova Kakhovka in Kherson region.