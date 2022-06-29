Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on June 28, 2022 - Map, Music, Text

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Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on June 28, 2022
▪️Ukrainian UVA shot down by Russian air defence in Bryansk and Kursk regions of Russia.
▪️In Dnipro region Russian Armed Forces' missile strikes damaged AFU's military facilities and railway infrastructure.
▪️In the northern Kharkiv region trench fighting continues. AFU move additional units to the area to stabilize the front.
▪️Russian Air Force struck the location of the Azov Regiment and 92th Mechanized Brigade and eliminated over 100 servicemen and mercenaries.
▪️Clearing of the eastern bank of Seversky Donets continues near Severodonetsk.
▪️Lysychans'k encirclement tightens: fighting continues in the southern and western outskirts of the city.
▪️North-west Russian Armed Forces crossed Donets and occupied a bridgehead near Pryvillia.
▪️Ukrainian formations continue shelling peaceful cities: explosions reported in Stakhanov.
▪️AFU transfer additional forces and equip defence positions near Bakhmut and Soledar.
▪️Intense fighting continues near Vuhledar: DPR People's Militia units pushed back AFU from Shevchenko.
▪️In Zaporizhzhia direction Russian Armed Forces hit AFU's positions in Orikhiv and Zaliznychne.
▪️In Kriviy Rih direction Russian Armed Forces continue artillery strikes against AFU's positions near Zelenodolsk and Shirokovo.
▪️In Mykolaiv missile strikes hit AFU's locations.
▪️Russian air defence shot down three Ukrainian SU-25 assault aircrafts and one MI-8 helicopter near Pervomaisk.
▪️AFU's Tochka-U missile attack killed a child in Nova Kakhovka in Kherson region.