Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Dosing the Elderly (ARCHIVED Radio Show 10.01.13)

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Dr. Jennifer Daniels’ show, “Healing with Dr. Daniels” airs every Tuesday, at 6:00 pm EST. The show reveals the workings behind the Modern Health System, how it creates illness and how to avoid this planned outcome. Dr. Daniels provides insights and solutions.
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