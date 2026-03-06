BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

What Happens If Trump Moves on Greenland The Chain Reaction No One Is Ready For
Neroke-5
Neroke-5
123 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
95 views • 23 hours ago

In 2019, they laughed at him. In 2026, nobody's laughing anymore.
The Greenland file never left the desk. And what's about to unfold in the Arctic isn't just another headline—it's a strategic shift that could redraw the map of the Western world.
This isn't speculation. This is pattern recognition. This is understanding how leverage works, how deals get made when one side is willing to walk away, and how the comfortable assumptions of the last 70 years are being rewritten in real time.
What you're about to see is a complete breakdown of the scenario that intelligence analysts and NATO planners should be war-gaming right now. The pressure points. The escalation ladders. The economic weapons. And most importantly—the window that's closing faster than most people realize.
Some will call this bold. Some will call it reckless. History will decide.
But history won't wait for you to catch up.
The Arctic century is here. The question is: are you paying attention?

Keywords
trumppoliticssecuritymonroe doctrinegreenland
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
A swift campaign and a new target: Trump touts Iran gains, eyes Cuba

A swift campaign and a new target: Trump touts Iran gains, eyes Cuba

Willow Tohi
The OverSoul Matrix: Navigating reality, free will and hidden forces

The OverSoul Matrix: Navigating reality, free will and hidden forces

Kevin Hughes
Jeffrey Clark RESIGNS from Trump administration, vows to continue conservative fight

Jeffrey Clark RESIGNS from Trump administration, vows to continue conservative fight

Kevin Hughes
Documents Allege Epstein Controlled Medical Care for Women, Arranged Procedures

Documents Allege Epstein Controlled Medical Care for Women, Arranged Procedures

Morgan S. Verity
&#8220;A.G.E.S. Fall Conference&#8221; on BrightU: Teach kids the &#8220;why&#8221; behind food to create a generation of resilient eaters

“A.G.E.S. Fall Conference” on BrightU: Teach kids the “why” behind food to create a generation of resilient eaters

Jacob Thomas
The Hidden Heat: How Neonicotinoids Drive Honey Bees to a Fiery End

The Hidden Heat: How Neonicotinoids Drive Honey Bees to a Fiery End

Iva Greene
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy