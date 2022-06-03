PETER KELLOW. CONSTITUTION. THE FAILURE OF MODERN CONSTITUTIONS

One of the great achievements of western civilisation is the Constitution of the United States of America

It arose during the period of human enlightenment that happened in the eighteenth century right across the civilisation covered by what we now think of as Christendom – plus the Americas

But as we look at the state of the USA today with its illegitimate president, its dictatorial style, its widespread, rank corruption, not only in government but also extending to the judiciary, and its corporate power that has overtaken in many respects that the supposed democracy, it is clear that this revered document has failed.

The state of the USA today, in spite of the existence of many Americans of good will and wisdom is a grotesque caricature of the country envisaged by the Founders

America is far from being alone in having a failed constitution, but I am focusing on the USA for the moment because of its primacy in the making of modern constitutions

Americans rightly hang onto their faith in the constitution

And it is correct that they should believe in the constitution for the constitution is the cornerstone of a true republic.

Officers of state in the US, including the military, swear allegiance to the constitution and nothing else and vow to uphold it against attacks by foes domestic and foreign

But to repeat, the US constitution, has failed the nation it is supposed to serve