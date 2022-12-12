Dyson: Air Purifying Headphones.
Air purification Dyson engineering expertise enabled us to develop our first wearable device with a two-stage purification system capable of filtering city fumes and pollutants. So, wherever you are, you can breathe purified air. Open video transcript Play Engineered for comfort The contact free visor delivers purified air to your nose and mouth.
Join In4mation On Telegram: https://t.me/In4mation01.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.