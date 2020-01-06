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Carroll Shelby In His Own Words
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16 views • January 06, 2020
Sept 2, 2016
King Rose Archives
I interviewed Carroll Shelby several times and would cut up the interview in short bits for this, that or another project.
I decided it would be interesting to hear him as he actually spoke and told stories.
He was a one of kind. A true legend. And I miss him.
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oKYoxGv_llI
King Rose Archives
I interviewed Carroll Shelby several times and would cut up the interview in short bits for this, that or another project.
I decided it would be interesting to hear him as he actually spoke and told stories.
He was a one of kind. A true legend. And I miss him.
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oKYoxGv_llI
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