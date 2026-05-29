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Iran responded strongly to US as attack perpetrator in Bandar Abbas!
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Visual confirmation showed smoke rising from an area in Bandar Abbas after the US starts launched an attack around 1:30 a.m. of May 28, where the US Navy's ongoing clashes on the IRGC near the city's coast, even though a ceasefire is in effect. The city was subjected to a US military strike launched from Arab territories, prompting Tehran to retaliate by targeting areas in the country whose territory was used as a launch point for the attack. Several drones were also launched by Iran against US forces, as seen in the video. Fars News reported that three explosions were heard east of Bandar Abbas, while air defenses were activated for several minutes, stating that the exact source remains unknown and an investigation is underway. The US military violated the fragile ceasefire agreement by launching an attack, which it claimed targeted Iranian drone and missile launch platforms. Tasnim separately reported that Washington claimed to have targeted Iranian drones, noting that the claim has not yet been officially confirmed.

Following the attack, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard announced that “As a result of the US violation of the ceasefire, we have struck US military bases in Kuwait, the source of the aggression.” The IRGC released video footage of ballistic missiles being launched toward bases in Kuwait, firing missiles and drones in retaliation for the US attack that night. Iran refrained from naming this Arab country out of consideration for its critical political situation, but several media outlets reported that the Ali Al Saleem Air Base in Kuwait was the target; it is clear that the country is under immense pressure from the Trump administration while, as usual condemning Iranian response. “This is a serious warning to the US, and repeated violations will be met with a far more decisive response. That American base is a ‘source of aggression,’" the IRGC statement added.

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