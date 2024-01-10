NYC: Nearly 2,000 illegal immigrants FORCE STUDENTS OUT of J. Madison High School

BREAKING REPORT: Nearly 2,000 illegal immigrants at Floyd Bennett field FORCE HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS OUT of James Madison High School in NYC.

Students will be FORCED TO TAKE virtual classes during the displacement..

The administration of Mayor Adams initiated the transfer of close to 2,000 migrants on Tuesday from their current shelter at Floyd Bennett Field to James Madison High School in Midwood, Southern Brooklyn, in response to predictions of severe weather.

This move resulted in many migrants waiting in the rain for school buses for transportation.

According to Mayor Adams, these migrants will be housed at the high school. Consequently, students of James Madison High School are now scheduled to have their classes online.