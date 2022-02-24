Drs Stella Immanuel & Jana Schmidt bring FIRE 🔥 & TRUTH w/ Resistance Chicks!

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Dr. Jana Schmidt: ND, CNHP, MH, PhD, EP, Min.
Hello, I'm Dr. Jana Schmidt of Jana's All Natural. I'm dedicated to helping people achieve optimal health, through happy, productive, holistic avenues and products. My education is in Naturopathic Health, Teaching/Educating, Product Development, Master Herbology, Fertility, Weight Balance, Exercise, and Christian Missions Ministry. I also have certifications in Iridology, Reflexology, Endocannabinoid System, Detoxification, Bach Flower Remedies, Gerson Therapy, Qi Gong, Muscle Response Testing, Personal Health and Fitness Coaching, Women’s and Children's Wellness, Doula Services and Emergency Preparedness.
Member of America’s Frontline Doctors
Jana’s All Natural provides a variety of Health, Lifestyle and Beauty products. All Naturals, FlCCC, https://www.janasallnatural.com/store, https://www.janasallnatural.com/health-blog
https://drstellamd.com/
As a woman of science and the spirit this site displays the different aspects of Dr. Immanuel. Some of you know me as one of American frontline doctors advocating for early treatment of covid19, others as a pastor and deliverance minister, some as a writer and businesswoman others as a mentor. Whatever part I’ve been privileged by God to play in your life God bless you.
Pretreatment Care Tele doctor FOR COVID TREATMENT AND PREVENTION, REGISTER TO GET HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE OR IVERMECTIN
Book: "Let America Live", medical supplements, protocols, much more at:
https://drstellamd.com/market-place/
Fire Power Ministries, MOUNT CAMEL REVIVAL RANCH