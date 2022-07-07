Update On The Future Monetary System With Darren Moore | https://www.themorganreport.com/joinAre we gearing up for central bank digital currency (CBDCs)?

We have moved beyond conceptual discussions of crypto's. Central banks are rolling up their sleeves and familiarizing themselves with the bits and bytes of digital money.

These are still early days for CBDCs and we don’t quite know how far and how fast they will go. What we know is that central banks are building capacity to harness new technologies—to be ready for what may lie ahead.

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