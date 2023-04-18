Ukraine Update April 18, 2023

◽️ Russian Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Vladimir Putin visits Dnepr Group HQ in Kherson direction and National Guard Headquarters Vostok in Lugansk People's Republic

⚡️ SITREP

💥 In Kupyansk direction, Ground-Attack and Army aviation and artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces have engaged the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Dvurechnaya, Timkovka, Tabayevka, and Berestovoye (Kharkov region).

◽️ In addition, actions of three sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were thwarted near Sinkovka and Kislovka (Kharkov region) and Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

◽️ The enemy's losses have amounted to up to 35 Ukrainian troops, and one Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer in this direction during the day. Moreover, a Ukrainian 36D6 and P-18 radars have been detected and destroyed close to Kupyevakha (Kharkov region).

💥 In Krasny Liman direction, Russian aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems of the Tsentr Group of Forces hit units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Terny, Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic), and Chervonaya Dibrova (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ More than 70 Ukrainian troops, one armored fighting vehicle, and one Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer have been neutralized.

💥 In Donetsk direction, the assault detachments have taken control over two quarters in northweatern and central part of the city of Artyomovsk.

◽️ Airborne Troops, Operational-tactical and Army aviation, and artillery of the Yug Group of Forces have been supporting the actions of the assault detachments in this area, isolating the enemy on the flanks.

◽️ The Russian aviation made 22 sorties. The artillery of the Yug Group of Forces have performed 54 fire missions.

◽️ As a result of the strikes, the AFU units have been hit close to Bogdanovka, Chasov Yar, and Konstantinovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ Total losses of the enemy in the past 24 hours in these directions have amounted to over 270 Ukrainian troops and mercenaries, one tank, one infantry fighting vehicle, seven armored fighting vehicles, and five motor vehicles.

◽️ One sabotage and reconnaissance group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been disabled close to Novomikhalovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ As many as 60 Ukrainian servicemen, two pick-up trucks, and one Msta-B howitzer have been neutralized in these areas during the day.

◽️ In Kherson direction, over 55 Ukrainian troops, three motor vehicles, and one M777 artillery system, and Akatsiya and Gvozdika self-propelled howitzers were destroyed by fire.

💥 Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralized 95 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, enemy manpower and hardware in 123 areas.

💥 Russian air defense forces have intercepted three HIMARS MLRS projectiles during the day.

- Russian Defense Ministry