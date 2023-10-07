Create New Account
Madness, Pastor John MacArthur says people can be saved after taking the mark of the beast 666 in the Great Tribulation
Holiness Unto YAH
Published Yesterday

this is a mirrored videoMega Pastor John MacArthur is not leading people to YAHUSHUA/JESUS but to a false shepherd a counterfeit. YAH warns that the rich Evangelical Prosperity Pimps will lead the masses to the coming son of satan. John is very wealthy as well as teaching deception

Please visit YAH'S Own Ministry -
https://amightywind.com/home.html 

Keywords
vaccinesdeceptionheavenholy spiritalienshellholy biblemind controlzombiesamightywind ministrybook of revelationyahushua ha mashiachyahuvehholinessthe last daysthe great tribulationthe ruach ha kodeshyahuveh godholiness unto yahthe mark of the beast 666manmade plaguestrue tested prophetshebrew jewish roots ministrystrangefire false prophets

