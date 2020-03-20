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Πρόσφυγες με αντιαρματικό και βαρύ οπλισμό στην Ελλάδα [20-3-2020 OPEN TV]
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30 views • March 20, 2020
Δεν το είπαν ξεκάθαρα αλλά αν ακούσετε προσεκτικά τι λένε είναι φανερότατο "αναγνωρισμένοι ως πρόσφυγες" "και οι υπόλοιποι αιτούντες άσυλο" ένας ζήταει ακόμη και σήμερα να πάρει άσυλο! Θέλανε να πάνε τα όπλα στην Τουρκία λέει η αντιτρομοκρατική... Παρεξήγηση έγινε τελικά;
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