"Slavery is ever preceded by sleep"

For the old revolutionaries, a government that could define its own limits, take property at will - an arbitrary power - was the very definition of a tyranny, reducing the people “to the most abject slavery.” In their view, liberty could only exist in a society that’s awake, aware, and actively engaged - in both supporting freedom, and resisting attempts to restrict it.
Path to Liberty: Oct 24, 2022
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
