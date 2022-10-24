"Slavery is ever preceded by sleep"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
For the old revolutionaries, a government that could define its own limits, take property at will - an arbitrary power - was the very definition of a tyranny, reducing the people “to the most abject slavery.” In their view, liberty could only exist in a society that’s awake, aware, and actively engaged - in both supporting freedom, and resisting attempts to restrict it.
Path to Liberty: Oct 24, 2022
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211