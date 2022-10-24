"Slavery is ever preceded by sleep"

For the old revolutionaries, a government that could define its own limits, take property at will - an arbitrary power - was the very definition of a tyranny, reducing the people “to the most abject slavery.” In their view, liberty could only exist in a society that’s awake, aware, and actively engaged - in both supporting freedom, and resisting attempts to restrict it.

Path to Liberty: Oct 24, 2022

