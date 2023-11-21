Horrifying Moments! How Russia Loses 810 Troops, 24 Artillery Systems and 12 Tanks in a Day

US Military News





According to reports from Kyiv, Russian forces have suffered significant casualties and equipment losses in a single day. We're talking about a staggering 810 fighters, 12 tanks, and 24 artillery systems lost in just one day of fighting. But that's not all; the broader picture is even more grim for Moscow.





Moscow has now lost an astonishing total of over 300,000 soldiers in the 20 months since the Kremlin launched its invasion of Ukraine, as revealed by Kyiv's military in an update on Tuesday. The numbers continue to mount, and it's a stark reminder of the human cost of this conflict. In addition to the soldiers, Russia has also lost a jaw-dropping 5,105 tanks and 7,081 artillery systems.





