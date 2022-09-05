A masterclass on a lost art ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Book Review of "Mastery" by Robert Greene

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I'm glad I read "Mastery" but it wasn't an epiphany-filled 352 pages for me. It confirmed a lot of things I've heard before about skillset acquisition and personal development.Listen to the end! I've got a useful speed-reading lifehack for keeping fresh the things you learn from your personal development reading.
Read review 📑 Everything mentioned here
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/books/1042-mastery
Order 📖 "Mastery"