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Fair Tax Platform - Election 2019
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273 views • September 30, 2019
How much Income Tax do you pay? CHP Leader, Rod Taylor gives an introduction to the Christian Heritage Party's Fair Tax platform.
Learn more about our 2019 Platform: https://www.chp.ca/about/2019platform
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/pages/CHP-Canada/156261227866657
Learn more about our 2019 Platform: https://www.chp.ca/about/2019platform
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/pages/CHP-Canada/156261227866657
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