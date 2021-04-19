New Doom Eternal Snapmaps And Music - MYSTORY Nr29

New Doom Eternal Snapmaps And Music - MYSTORY Nr29Best New Doom Eternal Snapmaps In DoomHello World, Hello Viewers!KEYWORDS:Snapmaps from Doom Eternal are amazing.Doom Eternal maps made in Snapmap.Best Doom custom maps I found yet.Epic Snapmap custom maps post.Doom Eternal remade maps.PLAYLIST:TAGS:#doometernal, #snapmap, #bestmaps, #custom#custommaps, #doommaps, #dash#doom2016, #newmusicvideo_______________ VIDEO-BLOG-POST _______________The main text section of this text blog post starts here0:00 - INTROHello World!Due to the fact that someone made epic maps in the amazing Doom 2016 Snapmap map editor I decided to check some of them out.Enjoy and follow me everywhere or not.01:00 - DOOMAs everyone and (presumably) the aliens from the Vega galaxy know, Doom is the best game ever and it’s 2016 iteration did feature the so called Snapmap editor.Crazy amazing people started remaking maps from the other best game ever, called Doom Eternal, in this great tool.05:00 - SNAPMAPI am very happy about the fact that it was possible for creators to remake the dash functions of Doom Eternal because they fit very well with Doom 2016.Some maps also feature Bloodpunch, chainsaw, climbing mechanics and empowered demons. Other ones also come with flamebelch-like features.10:00 - ETERNALThe universe might be infinite but Doom is Eternal.I had to say that.Enjoy the epic Doom Eternal maps and dash functions in Doom 2016 and get Snapmap.15:00 - EPICThe normal Doom gameplay is already amazing but with these really well fitting features added to the game it is even better.These features are basically exactly like in Doom Eternal and I love it.Who would have thought that someone could do dash functions in a game right.20:00 - OUTROId software and the people who create these Snapmaps are apparently amazing.I love them and I love you too dear readers.Especially if you subscribe, like and share things to give me free real estate.Yours Sincerely,ATMODEPTHX - About Section/ Personal StuffPersonal Extra Keywords:videogame, videospiel, 电子游戏, видеоигра, ビデオゲーム, jeuvidéo, videojuego, βιντεοπαιχνίδι, वीडियोगेम, משחקוידאוvideos, gamer, gameplay, newpost, channel, fun, entertainment, epic, weird, strange, independent, youtuber, content, gameing, exclusive, music, blogs, posts, story, mystoryAll My Stuff: Featured Equipment, Games, Clothing (give me your money)All My Merch: Exclusive Unique Merch (give me more of your money)My Signature: My Short SignatureATMODEPTHgaming, fun, creativeBackup Links: Homepages, Social Networks, Groups