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2/20/19 #TREASONOUTRAGE: Mueller, Judge J_ckson, Coup, Border War, Stone #RISEUP #WWG1WGA
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2 views • January 01, 2021
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2/20/19: Judge Amy B_rman J_ckson has undeniable financial ties to CF, CGI, Fast & Furious funded crimes and crony-capitalism with HRC, BHO, Holder and Mueller. Meanwhile, Judicial Watch proves that McCabe never recused himself during the HRC probes regardless of $700K paid to his wife's senate campaign by HRC crony, right up to one week before the 2106 election.
http://themillenniumreport.com/2019/02/judge-amy-berman-jackson-the-most-corrupt-and-conflicted-judge-in-the-d-c-swamp/
https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2019-02-02-Judge-Amy-Berman-Jackson-has-tainted-Mueller-courts-with-profound-Clinton-Foundation-bias-Feb-02-2019.pdf
American Intelligence Media on Judge Amy B_rman Jackson and her corruption, connections to Mueller and Holder:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oupir-dE9D0
Please subscribe to AIM's excellent YT channel!
Judicial Watch obtained FOIA documents after filing a hugely obstructed lawsuit revealing that McCabe didn't recuse himself until 1 week before the 2016 election- Q-"They never thought she would lose"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HQr0Ne5F2Sc
To support Roger Stone's Legal Defense:
https://www.stonedefensefund.com
Nick Sandman, the Covington student who was the victim of Fake News by multiple MSM outlets, is suing the Washington Post for $250 million:
https://www.dailywire.com/news/43694/breaking-nick-sandmanns-lawyers-file-massive-ryan-saavedra
Check out all of the Fake News false "hate" crimes:
https://www.fakehatecrimes.org
Please get involved in our Constitutional Republic by getting educated!
Https://www.nationallibertyalliance.org
Check out the Oath Keepers call to patriots to take part in forming a human wall at the southern border starting on 3/2:
https://oathkeepers.org/2019/02/call-to-action-march-2-human-wall-of-patriots-on-border-to-support-trumps-emergency-declaration/
Please support the 6pm prayer wave! Pray for Liberty and peace, freedom from tyranny and self-determination for all! 1776 worldwide! WWG1WGA!
If you would like to Support You Are Free TV:
PayPal: [email protected] (Pls. no personal msgs here, thx!)
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
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Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
2/20/19: Judge Amy B_rman J_ckson has undeniable financial ties to CF, CGI, Fast & Furious funded crimes and crony-capitalism with HRC, BHO, Holder and Mueller. Meanwhile, Judicial Watch proves that McCabe never recused himself during the HRC probes regardless of $700K paid to his wife's senate campaign by HRC crony, right up to one week before the 2106 election.
http://themillenniumreport.com/2019/02/judge-amy-berman-jackson-the-most-corrupt-and-conflicted-judge-in-the-d-c-swamp/
https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2019-02-02-Judge-Amy-Berman-Jackson-has-tainted-Mueller-courts-with-profound-Clinton-Foundation-bias-Feb-02-2019.pdf
American Intelligence Media on Judge Amy B_rman Jackson and her corruption, connections to Mueller and Holder:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oupir-dE9D0
Please subscribe to AIM's excellent YT channel!
Judicial Watch obtained FOIA documents after filing a hugely obstructed lawsuit revealing that McCabe didn't recuse himself until 1 week before the 2016 election- Q-"They never thought she would lose"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HQr0Ne5F2Sc
To support Roger Stone's Legal Defense:
https://www.stonedefensefund.com
Nick Sandman, the Covington student who was the victim of Fake News by multiple MSM outlets, is suing the Washington Post for $250 million:
https://www.dailywire.com/news/43694/breaking-nick-sandmanns-lawyers-file-massive-ryan-saavedra
Check out all of the Fake News false "hate" crimes:
https://www.fakehatecrimes.org
Please get involved in our Constitutional Republic by getting educated!
Https://www.nationallibertyalliance.org
Check out the Oath Keepers call to patriots to take part in forming a human wall at the southern border starting on 3/2:
https://oathkeepers.org/2019/02/call-to-action-march-2-human-wall-of-patriots-on-border-to-support-trumps-emergency-declaration/
Please support the 6pm prayer wave! Pray for Liberty and peace, freedom from tyranny and self-determination for all! 1776 worldwide! WWG1WGA!
If you would like to Support You Are Free TV:
PayPal: [email protected] (Pls. no personal msgs here, thx!)
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
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