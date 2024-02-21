How to Stay Sane in an Insane World | Jordan Peterson

If you walk through someone's life and find that they are not reasonably embedded in a hierarchy of social institutions — lacking an intimate partner, family, children, friends, job, career, educational pathway, engagement in civic responsibility, spiritual life, or routine — they are not depressed, they simply have a horrible life.
