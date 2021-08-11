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PREPARATIONS UNDERWAY TO HAVE BIDEN STEP DOWN - KAMALA PREPARING IN WINGS TO ASSUME OFFICE A.S.A.P.
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360 views • August 11, 2021
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https://rumble.com/vkyfkc-preparations-underway-to-have-biden-step-down.html
NZCANUCK IS A PAID TROLL sent here to disrupt the Comments section.
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As Joe Biden continues to decline with Dementia, preparations are continuing to have him step down sooner than later.
But will this transaction actually go ahead?
On Friday, August 7th Dr. Dan Stock addressed the Mt. Vernon School Board in Indiana over the futility of mask mandates and Covid-19 protocols in most schools.
Dr. Stock Drops a WAKE UP BOMB on School Board.
https://rumble.com/vkyfkc-preparations-underway-to-have-biden-step-down.html
NZCANUCK IS A PAID TROLL sent here to disrupt the Comments section.
If you wish it back, contact BitChute Support to have him removed and have them contact me.
As Joe Biden continues to decline with Dementia, preparations are continuing to have him step down sooner than later.
But will this transaction actually go ahead?
On Friday, August 7th Dr. Dan Stock addressed the Mt. Vernon School Board in Indiana over the futility of mask mandates and Covid-19 protocols in most schools.
Dr. Stock Drops a WAKE UP BOMB on School Board.
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