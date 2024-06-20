🇺🇦 18+ Cruel footage: an AFU soldier decided to surrender and went after a Russian drone, but the AFU attacked him...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
- On the Seversk direction, an AFU soldier decided to save his life and surrendered to paratroopers from the 106 Tula division. The guys led him by drone to the Russian positions, rendering assistance.
- But his "bros" decided that he should die and hit him with an FPV drone....
Source @Slavyangrad
