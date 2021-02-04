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Covid Culture and Political Bureaucratic Tyranny, a Medical Expert Covid Panel and Bad Antibodies
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31 views • February 04, 2021
Dr. Richard Urso and Dr. Simone Gold discuss the Covid 'Pandemic'
Dr. Richard Urso's interview is 'sound manipulated' to obscure his information
Covid Culture is described in detailed overview as a globalist technocratic social control mechanism by ODD TV
Dr. Simone Gold from 'America's Frontline Doctors' addresses the Covid 'Pandemic'
Dr. Richard Urso's interview is 'sound manipulated' to obscure his information
Covid Culture is described in detailed overview as a globalist technocratic social control mechanism by ODD TV
Dr. Simone Gold from 'America's Frontline Doctors' addresses the Covid 'Pandemic'
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